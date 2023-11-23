Israeli strike kills five Hezbollah fighters, including MP Raad’s son, Abbas

An Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon on Wednesday evening killed five Hezbollah fighters, including the son of a senior Hezbollah member, according to Hezbollah and three sources with knowledge of the situation.

The group announced on late Wednesday night the death of five of its members, bringing the total toll of Hezbollah fighters killed since violence broke out along the border to 85.

Hezbollah officially announced that five of its members, including Abbas Mohammad Raad, “were martyred on the way to AlQuds”. The other four are:

Among those named was Abbas Raad, who sources said was the son of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc leader Mohammad Raad, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2019.

Two Hezbollah sources and one security source told Reuters that the five were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun.

Israel and Hezbollah – an ally of militant group Hamas – have traded escalating rocket fire along the Lebanese border following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

