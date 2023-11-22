Israel warns UN of regional war if Hezbollah isn’t disarmed

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has reportedly warned the UN Security Council that a regional war is likely if its 1701 resolution adopted in 2006 calling for the disarmament of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group is not fully implemented.

“For the good of regional stability and to avoid further escalation, the next session of the UN Security Council must adopt a totally different approach in order to end the dangerous violations by Hezbollah and other terrorist groups on the border,” Cohen wrote to the Security Council, according to a Channel 12 news report Tuesday evening.



The UN 1701 resolution which brought to an end the Lebanon War in 2006, calls for the full cessation of hostilities, the deployment of Lebanese forces to Southern Lebanon, parallel withdrawal of Israeli forces behind the Blue Line, strengthening the UN force (UNIFIL) to facilitate the entry of Lebanese Forces in the region and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River. It also calls for UN Secretary-General to develop proposals to implement the relevant provisions of the Taif Accords as well as Security Council Resolutions 1559 of 2004 that calls for disarmament of all non-state armed forces in Lebanon.

These clauses of the resolution were never implemented, and Hezbollah has become a heavily armed and has been listed by several western and Arab countries as a terrorist group It claims to have tens of thousands of fighters and possesses a reported arsenal of some 150,000 rockets and missiles of different types.

Hezbollah and its allies Hamas and other terror Palestinian Islamist group in southern Lebanon have routinely fired rockets at Israeli cities and attacked IDF forces on the Israel-Lebanon border since Hamas’s October 7 attack , resulting in a number of Lebanese and Israeli casualties.

In Lebanon , the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Dr . Samir Geagea, blasted the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group over its refusal to implement Resolution 1701 and for endangering the lives of the Lebanese In the south.

He said in a statement:

“As Hezbollah refuses to implement Resolution 1701 and hand over the borders to the army and international forces in order to avoid a war that none of the Lebanese want, its use of some Lebanese border villages in the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun as a platform for launching his missiles, this is totally unacceptable, because it exposes these villages to many dangers, the least of which we witnessed, unfortunately, yesterday, ( 8 Lebanese were killed in Israeli airstrikes ) in addition to the fact that the majority of the people of these villages do not support Hezbollah ‘s actions , nor do they agree with its method of operation, which threatens to displace them from their villages, in the midst of these very difficult financial and economic conditions.