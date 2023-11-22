Hezbollah calls for ceasefire, warns Israel against campaign to destroy Hamas’

by yalibnan 405

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said it targeted troops in northern Israel with drones, artillery and missiles on Monday, claiming a string of new attacks.

The Israel-Lebanon border has seen daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Hezbollah fighters targeted soldiers west of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel “with three attack drones”, the Iran-backed group said in a statement, adding shortly after that it had also targeted troops in the area with artillery fire.

For in-depth analysis and a greater perspective of the Israel-Hamas war and the ensuing cross-border conflict with Hezbollah, FRANCE 24’s Annette Young is joined by Olivia Le Poidevin, Senior Reporter at L’Orient le jour and on-air Senior Reporter for online, radio, social media and TV at BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

France24