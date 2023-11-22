Hezbollah calls for ceasefire, warns Israel against campaign to destroy Hamas’

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said it targeted troops in northern Israel with drones, artillery and missiles on Monday, claiming a string of new attacks.
The Israel-Lebanon border has seen daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.
Hezbollah fighters targeted soldiers west of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel “with three attack drones”, the Iran-backed group said in a statement, adding shortly after that it had also targeted troops in the area with artillery fire.
France24