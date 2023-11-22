Google Doodle celebrates Lebanon’s Independence Day today

by yalibnan 8

NOV 22, 2023

Google Doodle celebrates Lebanon’s Independence Day today with the National flag of Lebanon. On this day in 1943, Lebanon gained its independence from France’s occupying forces. Lebanon became independent from France’s occupation on this day in the year 1943.

Depicted in today’s Doodle artwork is the Lebanese flag, which the country officially adopted just weeks after asserting its sovereignty.

The flag’s red stripes symbolize the nation’s fight for freedom, while the white stripe in the center stands for peace and the snow found in the nation’s mountainous regions. At the center sits a green cedar tree, a symbol of sturdiness and longevity that has populated the Lebanese landscape for over a millennium.

Happy Independence Day, Lebanon!

Google