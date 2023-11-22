Geagea blasts Hezbollah’s disregard to 1701 resolution and for endangering the lives of the Lebanese

by yalibnan 28

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Dr . Samir Geagea, blasted the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group over its refusal to implement Resolution 1701 and for endangering the lives of the Lebanese In the south.

He said in a statement:

“As Hezbollah refuses to implement Resolution 1701 and hand over the borders to the army and international forces in order to avoid a war that none of the Lebanese want, its use of some Lebanese border villages in the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun as a platform for launching his missiles, this is totally unacceptable, because it exposes these villages to many dangers, the least of which we witnessed, unfortunately, yesterday, in addition to the fact that the majority of the people of these villages do not support Hezbollah ‘s actions , nor do they agree with its method of operation, which threatens to displace them from their villages, in the midst of these very difficult financial and economic conditions.

He aded “Hezbollah’s insistence on its weapons and its role is not the subject of Lebanese consensus at all, and therefore Hezbollah should respect the will of those who do not find any benefit in what it does, and to refrain from using the villages and properties of the people for its military purposes . “The current government, specifically the Ministers of Defense and Interior, are required to take all necessary measures so that Hezbollah does not use these villages, which do not constitute an incubating environment for its weapons and its role.”

Lebanon is being used by Hezbollah and Iran

According to observers “Lebanon is being used by Hezbollah to support its ally the Iranian backed Hamas militant group in its war against Israel in Gaza and to increase Iran’s influence in the region at the expense of the Lebanese people “.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah met in Lebanon today with Khalil al-Hayyeh, who is Hamas’ deputy head in Gaza and its Arab and Islamic relations officer.

They stressed in the meeting “the importance of continuing work and constant coordination, combined with firmness and resilience, in order to achieve the promised victory,” a statement said after their meeting.

Also the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Beirut, a day before a truce in the Gaza Strip was agreed between Israel and Hamas .

“We are in Beirut to consult with the Lebanese authorities over achieving security in the region and regaining the rights of the Palestinians ,” he was quoted as saying

He also warned that “the fingers of the resistance forces in the region will remain on the triggers until all the rights of the Palestinians are restored.”

translated from an article in Arabic