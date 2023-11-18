Syrians resume protests against the Assad regime

November 18, 2023
People protest against the latest decisions by Syrian government on increasing the prices of fuels in Sweida
File photo :People protest against the latest decisions by Syrian government on increasing the prices of fuels in Sweida, Syria Sweida 24/via REUTERS
Syrians in the mainly Druze city of Sweida resumed their protests on Friday over the worsening economic conditions and demanding the departure of Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

“These protests are the righteous voice of the Syrian people,” Sheikh Hikmat Hajri, the spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, told followers. But he spoke against any acts of violence.

The protesters on Friday stressed the unity of the Syrians against the regime

