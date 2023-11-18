Syrians resume protests against the Assad regime

by yalibnan 451

Syrians in the mainly Druze city of Sweida resumed their protests on Friday over the worsening economic conditions and demanding the departure of Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

كاميرا السويداء 24 ترصد الحشود في ساحة الكرامة وسط مدينة السويداء اليوم الجمعة 17 تشرين الثاني، قي المظاهرة المركزية المطالبة بالتغيير السياسي، وإسقاط نظام الأسد.#مظاهرات_السويداء pic.twitter.com/7zH7JEpYXy — السويداء 24 (@suwayda24) November 17, 2023

“These protests are the righteous voice of the Syrian people,” Sheikh Hikmat Hajri, the spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, told followers. But he spoke against any acts of violence.

The protesters on Friday stressed the unity of the Syrians against the regime