South Lebanon schools remain closed as hostilities escalate between Hezbollah and Israel

As of November, 14th , 46,325 individuals (52% females) have been displaced from south Lebanon due to the ongoing hostilities along the Blue Line.

As of 14 November, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has reported a total of 77 killed and 328 people wounded due to armed clashes at the border with Israel. This number includes both combatants and civilians.

Lebanon filed two complaints with the UN Security Council after two reported Israeli strikes on 13 Oct. and 14 Nov. targeting Lebanese journalists in south Lebanon, killing one.

On 10 November, the Meiss El Jabal Hospital in south Lebanon was reportedly damaged by a strike and directly hit by a mortar shell which failed to detonate.

A statement on the situation was issued by the Humanitarian Coordinator on 10 November 2023.

Since October 8th , exchange of fire has escalated between the Iranian backed Hezbollah militia and Israel at the Lebanese southern border.

As a consequence, civilians in south Lebanon, including women, children, and media personnel were killed and injured and several thousand families from south Lebanon fled their homes. As of 14 November, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported 77 killed and 328 people wounded in armed clashes at the border with Israel. There were 8 confirmed civilian deaths. As of November 17th , 46,325 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are seeking refuge across Lebanon. Damage has also been inflicted upon private property, public infrastructure, and agricultural land damaged by widespread fires ignited by the use of ammunition with incendiary effect.

Schools closed

In south Lebanon, 52 schools are closed, of which 17 are public, impacting more than 6,000 children who will need to explore alternative options for their education. In active areas of conflict, the number of medical consultations in Primary Health Care Centers (PHCC) has nearly halved. Due to security concerns, five PHCCs in Bent Jbeil and Marjayoun districts are currently closed.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister declared that Lebanon has filed two complaints with UN Security Council against the targeting of Lebanese journalists on 13 October and 14 November in the southern towns of Alma Shaab and Yaroun which killed one journalist. On 10 November, the Ministry of Public Health condemned the reported targeting of Meiss El Jabal Hospital which resulted in the injury of a health worker and inflicted damage to the emergency department. Human Rights Watch has also called for an investigation into an apparent Israeli strike on a Lebanese family on 5 November, which killed 3 girls and their grandmother.

