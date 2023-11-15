Hamas proposes to free 70 hostages in exchange for a five-day truce, video

by yalibnan 176

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday they told Qatari mediators that the group is ready to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in return for a five-day truce.

The news came after Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had “lost control” of the Gaza Strip and that “terrorists are fleeing southward” in the territory it has ruled for 16 years.

Gaza war SUMMARY

The Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday that all hospitals in northern Gaza were “out of service”, as intense fighting rages betweenIsraeli troops and Hamas militants.

The EU’s humanitarian aid chief called on Monday for “meaningful” pauses in the fighting in Gaza and urgent deliveries of fuel to keep hospitals working in the territory.

At least 34 hospital patients from Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital have died over the past three days, Youssef Abu Rish, the deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, told AFP on Monday.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday called on the European Union and the United Nations to “parachute aid” into the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Monday the death toll from fighting between the militants and Israel in the Palestinian territory had risen to 11,240.

According to the latest official Israeli figures, the death toll from Hamas’s October 7 attack remained at 1,200. In addition, 44 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israeli military operations there.

Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack

Brazil’s president on Monday accused Israel of “killing innocent people ” in the Gaza Strip, deeming its actions there “as grave” as the October 7 attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

