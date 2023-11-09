SpaceX sends 23 Starlink satellites into space in 80th launch of 2023

Nov. 8 (UPI) — SpaceX continued its aggressive launch schedule early Wednesday when its Falcon 9 rocket lifted 23 Starlink satellites into space from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

It marked the 80th orbital launch of 2023, with most helping SpaceX build its network of Internet-connecting satellites that aim to allow digital access around the world regardless of how remote users are.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 safely returned to Earth and landed in the Atlantic Ocean on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions. It was the 11th launch of the first-stage rocket used.

In September, SpaceX set a record for orbital missions in one year at 62, beating the old record it set in 2021. The commercial space agency is now well beyond the old record.

SpaceX will continue to increase its launching record on Thursday night when a SpaceX cargo ship Dragon is expected to take a resupply payload to the International Space Station. Another Falcon 9 is expected to launch from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base Thursday evening, carrying a small l group of satellites.

How Does Starlink Work?

Satellite internet technology has been around for decades. It involves beaming internet data, not through cables, but via radio signals through the vacuum of space. Ground stations on the planet broadcast the signals to satellites in orbit, which can then relay the data back to users on Earth.

UPI