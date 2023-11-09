Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza crisis
Flares are dropped by Israeli forces, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City November 6, 2023.
Gaza death toll tops 10,000; UN calls it a children’s graveyard
REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri
Key Issues:
- Despite mounting international pressure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reinforced US opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza. “Those calling for an immediate ceasefire have an obligation to explain how to address the unacceptable result that would likely bring,” he said.
- Thousands of Palestinians fled northern Gaza on Wednesday, traveling miles on foot through the battered enclave in a growing exodus prompted by Israel’s intensified ground and air campaign.
- UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the number of civilian deaths in Gaza means something is “clearly wrong” with the Israeli military operation.
- A deal to secure the release of a large number of hostages in Gaza appears elusive, despite active negotiations involving the US, Israel, Qatar and Hamas. One Israeli official said Israel was “ready for a pause” if Hamas was “serious about releasing hostages.”
- Over 1000 USAID staffers call for ceasefire as the U.S. frustration with Israel is growing
Nowhere is safe
Tens of thousands of people have walked from northern Gaza to the southern regions of the enclave since the establishment of periodic evacuation “corridors” by the Israel Defense Forces on November 4, according to a United Nations agency for refugees.
Doctors say they are running out of medical supplies as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, prompting more agencies and world leaders to advocate for a pause in fighting to let aid in.
Despite the pressure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken escalated the US’ opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza.
Other developments
Continued calls for a ceasefire:
The president of the International Rescue Committee called for a humanitarian ceasefire for at least five days, emphasizing that it was the “absolute minimum” needed to allow aid agencies to relieve some of the suffering. Other world leaders have also called for a ceasefire or a “humanitarian pause” in recent days. Blinken, however, reiterated his opposition, saying, “Those calling for an immediate ceasefire have an obligation to explain how to address the unacceptable result that would likely bring.”
- War crimes accusations: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said both Hamas and Israel have committed war crimes since the conflict erupted last month. Türk urged both sides to agree to a ceasefire on the basis of three human rights imperatives: the delivery of aid to Gaza, the release of hostages by Hamas as well and the implementation of “a durable end to the occupation.”
- Hostage negotiations: A deal to secure the release of a large number of hostages that Hamas is holding in Gaza appears elusive for now, despite active negotiations involving the US, Israel, Qatar and Hamas. The multi-party talks have been ongoing for weeks and have so far produced many ideas, but any kind of proposal involving hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting is not on the table, a US official and other diplomatic sources involved in the talks said. IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that the military’s current count of hostages being held by Hamas is 239.
- Rafah crossing latest: The crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed on Wednesday due to a “security circumstance,” the US State Department said. A total of 637 foreign nationals were evacuated to Egypt on Tuesday, an Egyptian official said.
- The future of Gaza:The United States believes that the Palestinian Authority “is the appropriate place to look for governance eventually” of the Gaza Strip, a State Department official said Wednesday. It is in line with Blinken’s comments that “Israel cannot occupy Gaza,” but “there may be a need for some transition period at the end of the conflict.” Netanyahu said earlier this week said Israel will have the “overall security responsibility” in Gaza for an “indefinite period” after the war ends.
- USAID staffers call for ceasefire: Over 1000 staffers at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a letter calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, as a growing number of government employees voice dissent against US support for Israel’s military offensive there.
- CNN/ News Agencies