Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza crisis

by yalibnan 514

Key Issues:

Despite mounting international pressure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reinforced US opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza. “Those calling for an immediate ceasefire have an obligation to explain how to address the unacceptable result that would likely bring,” he said.

Thousands of Palestinians fled northern Gaza on Wednesday, traveling miles on foot through the battered enclave in a growing exodus prompted by Israel’s intensified ground and air campaign.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the number of civilian deaths in Gaza means something is “clearly wrong” with the Israeli military operation.

A deal to secure the release of a large number of hostages in Gaza appears elusive, despite active negotiations involving the US, Israel, Qatar and Hamas. One Israeli official said Israel was “ready for a pause” if Hamas was “serious about releasing hostages.”

Over 1000 USAID staffers call for ceasefire as the U.S. frustration with Israel is growing

Nowhere is safe

Tens of thousands of people have walked from northern Gaza to the southern regions of the enclave since the establishment of periodic evacuation “corridors” by the Israel Defense Forces on November 4, according to a United Nations agency for refugees.

Doctors say they are running out of medical supplies as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, prompting more agencies and world leaders to advocate for a pause in fighting to let aid in.

Despite the pressure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken escalated the US’ opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Other developments

Continued calls for a ceasefire:

The president of the International Rescue Committee called for a humanitarian ceasefire for at least five days, emphasizing that it was the “absolute minimum” needed to allow aid agencies to relieve some of the suffering. Other world leaders have also called for a ceasefire or a “humanitarian pause” in recent days. Blinken, however, reiterated his opposition, saying, “Those calling for an immediate ceasefire have an obligation to explain how to address the unacceptable result that would likely bring.”

War crimes accusations: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said both Hamas and Israel have committed war crimes since the conflict erupted last month. Türk urged both sides to agree to a ceasefire on the basis of three human rights imperatives: the delivery of aid to Gaza, the release of hostages by Hamas as well and the implementation of “a durable end to the occupation.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said both Hamas and Israel have committed war crimes since the conflict erupted last month. Türk urged both sides to agree to a ceasefire on the basis of three human rights imperatives: the delivery of aid to Gaza, the release of hostages by Hamas as well and the implementation of “a durable end to the occupation.” Hostage negotiations: A deal to secure the release of a large number of hostages that Hamas is holding in Gaza appears elusive for now, despite active negotiations involving the US, Israel, Qatar and Hamas. The multi-party talks have been ongoing for weeks and have so far produced many ideas, but any kind of proposal involving hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting is not on the table, a US official and other diplomatic sources involved in the talks said. IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that the military’s current count of hostages being held by Hamas is 239.