US mediator Amos Hockstein is back in Beirut

by yalibnan 548

In a surprise visit, US mediator Amos Hockstein arrived in Beirut today.

His first meeting was with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri,

His second meeting is scheduled with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati,

He will also be calling on other officials.

Following his meeting with Berri he told reporters: “The United States wants to end the conflict in Gaza and wants calm to return to southern Lebanon and the full implementation of 1701 .”

Earlier today PM Mikati met with Speaker Berri.

Hockstein’s visit comes amidst reports of his invlvemnet in the Israeli , Hamas prisoner swap negoations in Qatar.

Former General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim, a friend of Hochstein and a close ally of Berri and Hezbollah is reportedly also involved in the negotiaion in Qatar.