Protesters in US tell Biden, ‘you can’t hide’ and charge him with genocide in Gaza

by yalibnan 568

Thousands demonstrated in Washington, DC to express anger at President Joe Biden’s unwavering support for Israel as experts have warned of a growing risk of genocide in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless bombardment.

By Ali Harb

Washington, DC – Tens of thousands of people have gathered in the United States capital to demand a ceasefire in Gaza as Washington continues to resist calls for an end to the war despite the mounting death toll.

The demonstrators in Washington, DC on Saturday directed their anger towards US President Joe Biden, accusing him of enabling genocide against Palestinians.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide,” the protesters chanted.

United Nations experts have warned of a growing risk of genocide in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless bombardment of the enclave, which was launched in response to Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israeli communities.

The UN’s Genocide Convention defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”, including killings and measures to prevent births.

The Biden administration has urged Israel to “minimize” civilian casualties, but also insisted that it is not drawing any “red lines” for how the US ally conducts its military operations.

‘Biden, you can’t hide’: Tens of thousands march in US for Gaza ceasefire

Biden has also requested more than $14bn in aid for Israel from Congress to help fund the current war in Gaza, which has killed at least 9,488 Palestinians, including over 3760 children, according to health authorities in the Hamas-governed enclave. Every 10 minutes achild is killed in Gaza, according to the ministry .

Thousands demonstrated in Washington, DC to express anger at President Joe Biden’s unwavering support for Israel as experts have warned of a growing risk of genocide in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless bombardment.

Many protesters at Saturday’s rally called for an end to US assistance to Israel. The demonstration stretched several blocks from Freedom Plaza, near the White House, eastward towards the US Capitol.

Al Jazeera/ NEWS AGENCIES