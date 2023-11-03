‘We’re fighting for our land’: Palestinians decry deadly Israeli raids

by yalibnan 98

As Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza rages on, the other part of the Palestinian Territories, the West Bank, is also witnessing deadly violence in recent weeks.

By: Raïd ABU ZAIDEH| Catherine NORRIS TRENT| Jonathan WALSH

Israeli army raids and settlers have killed around 130 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, according to local authorities. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been arrested.

“Other Arab countries, Westerners, everyone is watching the destruction of the Palestinian cause,” Jenin resident Fadi Weshade told FRANCE 24. “We are Palestinians, we’re fighting for our land and our honour – we will not leave.”

As Israel steps up raids in the West Bank, even the local representative of Fatah, the party that heads the Palestinian Authority, no longer believes there can be a peaceful solution to the decades-long conflict.

“There are killings every day, what do you expect them [Palestinians] to do?” Fatah Representative for Jenin Region Atta Abu Rumaileh said.

“There’s no solution, they’re bombing us with air strikes, missiles. Before we used to trust in the peace process, we had a little bit of hope,” he said. “But now we have no hope. Israel’s declared war on us.”

FRANCE24/AFP