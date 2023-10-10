two Hamas politburo members killed in Israeli airstrike

GAZA/JERUSALEM – Two political bureau members of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip, an official source from Hamas told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Zakaria Abu Muammar and Jawad Abu Shamala were killed in an airstrike on Khan Younis in the southern part of the besieged Palestinian enclave, the source said.

Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, said in a press statement that Israeli aircraft killed Abu Shamala, minister of economy of Hamas, overnight on Monday.

Abu Shamala took care of Hamas’s financial affairs and allocated funds to finance and direct operations inside and outside Gaza, according to Adraee.

Israeli military profiled Abu Muammar as head of the office for internal relations and “a senior Hamas decision-maker” and coordinator between armed groups in Gaza.

At least 1,008 people have been killed in Israel after Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Saturday, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll and injuries from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have risen to 788 and 4,100, respectively, according to the latest update by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday

XINWA