Residents flee Israeli bombing in south Lebanon following border clash

by yalibnan 207

Residents of towns along the southern Lebanese border fled their homes on Monday, 9 October, as Israeli helicopters launched dozens of airstrikes following a clash with Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters who crossed the border into Israel.

A statement from the Palestinian militant group said that four of its militants were killed in the clashes, while seven Israeli troops were wounded.

Israeli media said that the over two hours of airstrikes were targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, killing at least one member of the pro-Iran militia.

Residents were seen fleeing the villages of Ayta as-Shaab and Qouzah, where airstrikes hit, stopping to warn passersby on the road to get to more populated areas to avoid further Israeli bombing.

Lebanese media reported that a large number of citizens that fled from southern Lebanon are seeking apartments for rent in most of the mountainous areas in Matn, Keserwan, and Jbeil.

New Arab