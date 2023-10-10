Dozens of foreigners were killed, missing, or taken hostage in Israel

Dozens of foreigners have been reported killed, missing or taken hostage following the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas fighters over the weekend.

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel and over 700 killed in retaliatory attacks on Gaza by Israeli forces so far.

Many of the foreigners killed and missing were attending an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert on Saturday when the Hamas attack began.

This is what we know of the foreign and dual-national casualties as well as those still missing.

Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing

Argentina’s foreign minister Santiago Cafiero said on Monday that seven Argentinians were killed during the attacks in Israel and 15 more remain missing. Approximately 625 Argentinian nationals in Israel have also requested repatriation, the minister said.

Austria: Three missing

Three Austrian-Israeli dual citizens could be among those abducted, Austria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. “Three Austrian-Israeli dual citizens who recently stayed in southern Israel independently of each other could also be among the many international abductees. There is currently no official confirmation,” the ministry said.

Brazil: Three missing

Brazil’s foreign ministry said that three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals were missing after attending the music festival.

Cambodia: One dead

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student was killed in Israel.

Canada: One dead, three missing

The Canadian government said that one Canadian had died and three others were missing.

Chile: Two missing

The Chilean foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that two of its nationals were missing. The couple lived in a kibbutz not far from Israel’s border with Gaza.

Colombia: Two missing

The Colombian government confirmed that two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival are missing and efforts are being made to locate them.

France: Two dead, 14 missing

Two French people were killed in the attack, the French government said, and a 12-year-old is among 14 of its nationals who remain missing. “Based on the information we have, we consider it highly likely that some of them have been abducted,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that “this number is still subject to change”.

Germany: Several hostages

Several dual German-Israeli nationals were taken hostage, a German foreign ministry source said, according to news reports.

Ireland: One missing

An Irish-Israeli woman was confirmed missing by the Irish government.

Italy: Two missing

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing. “They have not been located and are not answering calls,” he said.

Mexico: Two hostages

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on social media that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

Nepal: 10 dead, one missing

Ten Nepalese citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the locations attacked by Hamas fighters, the Nepalese Embassy in Tel Aviv said. Four other Nepalese nationals were being treated in hospital while a search was under way for a fifth, the embassy added.

Panama: One missing

Panama’s government said one of its nationals, Daryelis Denises Saez Batista, was missing.

Paraguay: Two missing

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay’s government said, without giving details.

Peru: Two missing

The Peruvian foreign ministry said two of its nationals were missing, without offering details.

Philippines: Seven missing

The Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that seven Philippine nationals are missing and cannot be contacted by phone or on their social media accounts. More than 30,000 Filipino nationals live in Israel, mostly working in the healthcare industry. The ministry has issued a travel advisory recommending all travel between the Philippines and Israel be suspended indefinitely

Russia: One dead, four missing

At least one Russian was killed and four are missing, the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv said on Monday, according to Russian news agencies.

Tanzania: Two missing

Tanzania’s ambassador to Israel told the French news agency AFP that two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

Thailand: 18 dead, 11 hostages

Thailand updated the number of its nationals killed from 12 to 18 on Tuesday, with nine wounded and 11 taken captive. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Thailand’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, gave the updated toll and said the government was working to evacuate thousands of Thais out of the conflict area. Around 30,000 Thais work in Israel, mostly in agriculture, and Jakkapong said about 3,000 had put in requests to be returned to Thailand.

Ukraine: Two dead

Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

United Kingdom: One dead, one missing

A UK national serving in the Israeli army, Nathaniel Young, 20, was killed in fighting with Hamas, his family said on Sunday. Israel’s ambassador to the UK said a 26-year-old was missing.

United States: 11 dead, others missing

The US has confirmed the deaths of at least 11 US citizens and said it was “likely” that their nationals were among the hostages being held by Hamas. “Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed – many of whom made a second home in Israel,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES