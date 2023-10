Baaalbeck gov denied reports of terrorist plan to blow up the city’s ruins

by yalibnan 108

The Governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bachir Khodor, denied, in a post on X platform on Monday, news reports claiming that terrorist groups are planning to blow up the city’s historic Roman Jupiter Temple’s columns.

“The news is completely baseless,” said Khodor. “The reason behind disseminating such news is the resounding success of this year’s tourism season in Baalbek,” he added.

“Leave Baalbek in peace,” he implored.