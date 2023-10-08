Turkish President calls for ‘independent, geographically integrated Palestinian state

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said the realization of an independent, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with (East) Jerusalem as the capital, could not be delayed any longer.

“Lasting peace in the Middle East is only possible through a final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of Mor Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Yesilkoy on the European side of Istanbul. It is the first-ever church built in the Turkish Republic era.

Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to do its part to stop the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reduce the tensions that escalated on Saturday.

“The Palestine issue stands as the root cause of the problems in our region. Our region will remain craving peace unless a just settlement is reached,” the Turkish president added.

Erdogan also emphasized that any steps that will escalate tensions in the region, “lead to more bloodshed and deepen the problems should be avoided.”

Türkiye also intensifies and continues its diplomatic efforts to restore peace, he added.

Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, saying the unprecedented attack was in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas, launching air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Fighting continued into its second day on Sunday and Israel declared a state of war.