Neither Hezbollah nor Iran has the right to plunge Lebanon into a brutal war, warns MP Daou

by yalibnan 143

Lebanese MP Mark Daou warned that neither Hezbollah nor Iran has the right to plunge Lebanon into a brutal war to serve a regional agenda.

Lebanese MP a key member of the reform MPs warned that “protecting Lebanon from any attack is the absolute priority. Neither Hezbollah nor Iran have any right to plunge Lebanon into a brutal war to serve a regional agenda.” He added, “Yesterday, today, and tomorrow, we are with the Palestinian people, their rights, their state, and their capital, Jerusalem, and with the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves until a just and comprehensive peace is achieved. “The Palestinian people have proven over time that they are steadfast and a fighter, no matter what the circumstances may be against them.”

He stressed that “there is no stability and peace in the region without a final solution to the Palestinian issue, and there is no victory over all religious extremism and armed attacks on civilians and places of worship without a just and comprehensive solution that grants the Palestinians their rights.” He stressed that “every oppressor has a day, no matter how much he thinks his weapon protects him, and his arrogance is a deterrent force against a people who have the right to life, a state, dignity, and sovereignty in any state.”

Daou pointed out that “Lebanon is capable of supporting Palestine to the extent of the strength of its state. If the state becomes weak and Lebanon turns into a permissible arena, then the cause will lose a supportive state and find an armed arena with militias fighting its people more than it stands with Palestine and sings slogans are of no use for a long time and will not return.”

Daou’s warning comes after Hezbollah on Sunday said it fired “a large number of artillery shells and guided missiles” at three Israeli military posts in the occupied Shebaa Farms .

Israel responded by firing artillery shells at areas in south Lebanon as one of its drones struck “Hezbollah infrastructure” in the Shebaa Farms area in response to the early morning attack.

In an English-language statement, the Israeli army said it “has taken preparational measures” to confront attacks from Lebanon amid its ongoing and unprecedented war with the Palestinian Hamas movement..

Lebanese residents near the border area told AFP they had heard a dozen rockets being fired towards Israel in the morning.

Israel warned Hezbollah against being involved in the fighting.

“We recommend Hezbollah not to come into this. If they come we are ready,” army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.