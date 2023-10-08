Ex-PM Siniora warns against involving Lebanon in the war

Former Prime Minister Fouad Sinora saluted “the heroic crossing operation carried out by the heroes of the Palestinian resistance towards the Gaza envelope area, where they struck their decisive blow in the right place and at the right time. It is a military operation that is similar to the war that Egypt and Syria carried out against Israel in the year before 1973, fifty years ago.” Thus, the Arabs prove once again that the Arab person is capable of achieving achievement, progress and victory, with the concerted Arab efforts in all their forms.”

Siniora continued in a statement, “The Palestinian resistance fighters have proven that the Palestinian issue is Arab in all its forms. They have also proven that the Palestinian issue is the core of the issues in the Arab world, and it is an issue that does not die, and it needs the solidarity of all Arabs in order to achieve what was agreed upon at the Beirut summit and implement the peace initiative.” Arabic”. He added: “The heroes of the resistance have affirmed their right and the right of their people to recover the land and the right stolen from Israel’s arrogance, tyranny and usurpation, its continued obstinacy and extremism, the continued occupation and the failure to implement relevant international resolutions.”

He pointed out, “With our emphasis on supporting and assisting the Palestinian freedom fighters in their land and their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights, we stress at the same time the necessity of not involving Lebanon in any clash with the Israeli enemy because its capacity for endurance has been exhausted and is no longer possible, due to it being immersed in three major crises.” “It makes the situation there extremely fragile and weak. Lebanon is sufficed by its worsening political crisis, where its regime and state stand on the brink of collapse due to the presidential vacancy and the collapse of its state’s authority. Lebanon is also sufficed by its financial, economic, and living crisis.”



He added: “Just as Lebanon is suffering from its crisis with the displaced Syrians, with this large presence of displaced Syrians in Lebanon, it is a serious crisis that requires the creation of a comprehensive Lebanese national position, as it represents an issue upon which the Lebanese agree and agree, and not for it to become a subject of disagreement among them. Therefore, all care must be taken.” It is very important and important for everyone to keep this country away from involvement in the confrontations taking place in Palestine, as Lebanon has shouldered more burdens than it can bear out of concern for its continuation and for it not to become involved in military confrontations.

Siniora added: “We urge all concerned parties in Lebanon, and we also urge the Lebanese government to exercise the highest levels of foresight and wisdom, communicate with everyone, and increase coordination to avoid the serious problems and shocks looming on the horizon.”

Siniora’s comments come after the Iranian-backed Hezbollah on Sunday said it fired “a large number of artillery shells and guided missiles” at three Israeli military posts in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

Israel responded by firing artillery shells at areas in south Lebanon as one of its drones struck “Hezbollah infrastructure” in the Shebaa Farms area in response to the early morning attack.

In an English-language statement, the Israeli army said it “has taken preparational measures” to confront attacks from Lebanon amid its ongoing and unprecedented war with the Palestinian Hamas movement..

Lebanese residents near the border area told AFP they had heard a dozen rockets being fired towards Israel in the morning.

Israel warned Hezbollah against being involved in the fighting.

“We recommend Hezbollah not to come into this. If they come we are ready,” army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.