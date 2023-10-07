Lapid urges emergency government with Netanyahu as Israeli death toll tops 150

In a dramatic announcement, opposition Leader Yair Lapid offered Saturday to form an emergency unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline coalition on Saturday, hours after Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel that claimed at least 150 Israeli lives, injured over 1,100 and included the taking of Israeli hostages.

On Saturday afternoon, Netanyahu declared Israel was “at war” following the shocking assault on southern communities.

“A short while ago, I met with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I told him that in this emergency situation, I’m willing to put aside our differences and form an emergency, narrow, professional government with him to manage the difficult and complex operation ahead of us,” Lapid said in a Saturday evening statement to the media.

“The State of Israel is at war. It won’t be easy and it won’t be short. It has strategic consequences that we haven’t seen for many years. There is a serious risk that it will become a multi-front war,” Lapid said.

But Lapid indicated Netanyahu would need to eject his far-right coalition allies.

Netanyahu, he said, “knows that with the current extreme and dysfunctional security cabinet, he can’t manage a war. Israel needs to be led by a professional, experienced, and responsible government. I have no doubt that former Defense Minister [Benny] Gantz would also join a government like this.”

“Forming an emergency professional government will make clear to our enemies that the vast majority of Israeli citizens stand behind the IDF and security forces. It will make clear to the world, in the international community, that the people of Israel stand united against this threat,” said Lapid.



Chief among Lapid’s concerns are far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also holds a role as a second, independent minister in the Defense Ministry. Both have made incendiary comments and policy proposals against Palestinians. Lapid is particularly concerned with their ability to manage a war, especially as violence may spill over into the West Bank and northern border.

