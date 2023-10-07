Gaza under bombardment after Hamas attacks Israel
File: Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, delivers a speech during a meeting with people at a hall on the sea side of Gaza City, April 30, 2022. Israeli army claims that it hit the home of the Hamas chief on October 7, 2023(AP Photo/Adel Hana)
- Medical sources in Gaza say at least 198 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks launched after a Hamas offensive against Israel that killed at least 100.
- The group running the besieged enclave said its surprise, large-scale operation was in response to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.
- Hamas says it fired thousands of rockets and captured “a big number” of Israelis after its fighters crossed into Israel from the Gaza Strip.
- The operation comes after thousands of settlers in recent days carried out provocative tours of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
- It also follows a major uptick of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians over the past year, occurring at a rate of three per day for the first eight months of 2023, according to the United Nations.
- Al Jazeera