Clashes erupt between , Syrians and lebanese near Beirut , several injured

by yalibnan 49

The clash erupted in the Doura area , just north of the capital between young displaced Syrians and Lebanese, near Saint Maron Church, which led to several injuries on both sides.

Immediately, the security forces and the army arrived and cordoned off the buildings in which the Syrians lived in preparation for arresting them.

Earlier, Al-Jadeed TV reported that the problems in the Doura area were caused by a traffic accident that occurred between a motorcycle driver and the owner of a sewing factory who called for help from his Syrian workers, and the problems escalated , necessitating the intervention of the Lebanese army.

Al-Jadeed TV reported heavy deployment of the Lebanese army at the entrances that lead to Saint Maron Church in the Doura area, and is working to remove the young men gathered in front of the entrance to the sewing factory where the dispute occurred between Lebanese and Syrians, in order to make room for the Syrians to be evacuated from the building.

Syrian refugee crisis

Government estimates put the number of Syrians in Lebanon at about two million.

For years, Lebanon’s politicians have blamed many of the country’s ills on Syrian refugees.

Millions of Syrians fled their country following the eruption of the civil war in 2011, flowing into neighboring host countries – including Lebanon, which holds the largest refugee population in the world per capita, according to the UN.

But Lebanon, undergoing one of the worst economic crises in modern history, is struggling to support the weight of its own population, in addition to that of its refugees.

The country has failed to secure a financial package from lenders including the International Monetary Fund – which has called for key reforms to be carried out first.