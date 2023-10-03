Tourism is booming in Saudi Arabia. In 2023 ranks 2nd globally in growth when compared to 2019

by yalibnan 47

Saudi Arabia has achieved a significant milestone in the tourism sector, ranking second globally in terms of tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2023.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Kingdom witnessed a remarkable 58% growth in tourist numbers during the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2019.

The data is sourced from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, published by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in September 2023.

This is a continuation of Saudi Arabia’s success in the tourism industry and its position as a global leader in this field. Riyadh hosted World Tourism Day on September 27-28.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said this achievement would not have been possible without the support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

This achievement strengthens the Kingdom’s status as a global tourist destination. The substantial rise in tourist arrivals reflects the confidence travelers have in the variety and quality of tourism options available in Saudi Arabia.

The al-Ula archaeological site in northern Saudi Arabia. (Credit: AFP/File photo)

International tourism recovered 84% of pre-pandemic levels in the period January-July 2023 (-16% versus 2019) following a strong second quarter and early part of the Northern Hemisphere summer season.

Travel demand continued to show remarkable resilience and sustained recovery, amid economic and geopolitical challenges.

After reaching 80% in Q1 2023, international tourist arrivals hit 85% of pre-pandemic levels in Q2 2023 and 90% in July 2023, backed by continued pent-up demand.

An estimated 700 million tourists travelled internationally between January and July 2023, about 43% more than in the same months of 2022, though 16% fewer than in 2019.

By regions, the Middle East saw the best results in January-July 2023, with arrivals exceeding by 20% pre-pandemic levels. Europe, the world’s largest destination region, reached 91% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by robust intra-regional demand, according to the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer.

Ashram Al Awsat/UNWTO