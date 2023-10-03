Int’l efforts to resolve Lebanon’s crisis stumble at local intransigence

International efforts to resolve the presidential vacuum in Lebanon are stumbling at the intransigence of the local parties, which has so far prevented a tangible breakthrough.

French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian is expected to visit Beirut this month in continuation of Paris’ efforts to help the country’s disputing parties to agree on a new president for the republic.

Eleven months after the expiry of President Michel Aoun’s term, Lebanon’s political parties are still unable to elect a successor.

The Hezbollah party and Amal Movement are insisting on nominating the head of the Marada movement, former Minister Suleiman Franjieh, while the opposition is asking Speaker Nabih Berri to call for successive electoral sessions that would ultimately end with the election of a new president.

Member of the Lebanese Forces MP Fadi Karam pointed to “continuous, diverse and extensive initiatives” to end the crisis, the latest of which has been from Qatar.

He added: “It would have been more beneficial for the internal parties to resort to the constitution and apply it instead of waiting for external initiatives.”

In a radio interview, Karam stressed that the Qatari initiative was not aimed at electing Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as president, adding that the Qataris were “open to all possibilities.”

Despite the multitude of initiatives, the issue is still being met with “internal intransigence” and “rigidity in positions,” according to parliamentary sources who spoke to Asharq Al-Awsat.

They revealed that the internal political forces “did not show sufficient flexibility in dealing with these efforts.”

This assessment was confirmed by MP Ghassan Skaff, who said on X that the Qatari and French efforts will not succeed if they are not reciprocated by the Lebanese parties.

Flawed election system

Lebanon’s presidential election system has come under scrutiny in recent years due to its inherent flaws and the potential for undemocratic outcomes.

The current system, which requires a candidate to secure a two-thirds majority in the first round, often leads to situations where even a candidate with the support of 65 % of the parliament in the first round may fail to secure victory. It is imperative to reconsider this system and explore alternative approaches to ensure a fair and representative electoral process, analysts say.

In the most recent election the candidate of the opposition, former minister Jihad Azour secured 59 votes of the 128-member parliament in the first round while his opponent ” Franjieh” the Hezbollah and Amal-backed candidate secured 51 votes. At the end of the first round, the MPs of Hezbollah and its allies and their candidate walked out of the parliament and declared victory. The speaker who is a very close ally of Hezbollah decided to end the election session. This scenario could have repeated itself if Franjieh had been in the lead. The Lebanese election system is therefore to blame for the impasse.

According to analysts the current presidential election system in Lebanon is in dire need of reform. The existing two-thirds majority requirement in the first round, coupled with the potential quorum issues in the second round, has resulted in undemocratic outcomes and a lack of faith in the process. By adopting the “half plus one” system in the first round, Lebanon can move towards a more representative and inclusive electoral process, ensuring that the will of the majority prevails. It is crucial for Lebanese lawmakers to address these concerns and work towards a fairer presidential election system that upholds the principles of democracy and strengthens public trust in their democratic institutions.

Amending Article 49 of the constitution is the key to fair elections

Instead of wasting more time on foreign mediation, Speaker Nabih Berri should call for a session to amend Lebanon’s current flawed presidential election system as per Article 49 of the constitution, analysts say

“The “half plus one” system in the first round is currently being used to elect a Speaker and designate the Prime Minister, why should it be any different for the president ?” Analysts say

Asharq Al-Awsat/ YA LIBNAN