People in Roman costumes participated in Sweida, Syria protests and chanted “down with Assad”

by yalibnan 221

In an unprecedented scene that surprised thousands of protesters in the center of the city of Sweida, a group of men and women entered, wearing ancient Roman costumes and carrying banners in English and Arabic, with messages carrying extremely important messages.

“The antiquities of Sweida were buried alive.” “Not only do we have rights.. All civilizations condemn you.. Rome says, Down with Assad,” “I am searching for a homeland,” “I, Zenobia, Queen of the Middle East, ask you to save my city from vandalism,” and other slogans appeared on banners.

The agora of Dionysias

Mr. Bassam Hamza, who is an activist and who is known as Belius Al-Marmadi, was the one who came up with the idea, and its goal, as he told Sweida24: to shed light on Syria’s antiquities and the crimes it was subjected to, including destruction at times, and systematic neglect at other times, especially in Sweida. “Maybe we can save what’s left of the city’s.” antiquities”.

Druze and Christian clerics inside an ancient church in Sweida

Al-Marmadi added that the destruction of antiquities was not limited to extremist and terrorist organizations in the city of Palmyra and other areas of Syria, like the antiquities of Sweida they were destroyed by those who are described as internal ISIS, in reference to systematic corruption on the part of government agencies.

A second-century Roman theatre in Bosra, a World Heritage Site, south of Sweida

Al-Marmadi pointed out that the ruins of the ancient city of Suwayda are disappearing, and there are 17 monuments being built in this area rich in antiquities, in which one of the oldest ancient churches was demolished whena road was constructed decades ago. Today, the remaining monuments, including the great Roman amphitheater, are being destroyed, according to his confirmation.

Al-Marmadi said that he decided to shed light, through the popular movement in Sweida, on the “horrific massacres” to which the antiquities of Syria and Sweida were subjected, “which are no less important than any humanitarian massacre.” Adding that the entry of men and women in Roman dress is a poignant message from the land of the world’s oldest civilizations.

Al-Marmadi continued, “We in Sweida do not have sea, oil, or an important economic resource. Even agriculture has lost its importance with successive crises, but Sweida’s richness is in its antiquities, they are its its most prominent feature.” He pointed out that if these antiquities of successive civilization were properly preserved , Sweida would become a prominent tourist destination.

The popular Sweidaa that is calling for political change presents a new model of sophistication and civilization, and of the Syrians’ desire for change and achieving a state of citizenship and a state of justice. THe aim of this nonviolent protest is to confirm the right of this people to a free and dignified life in their country.