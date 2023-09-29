US Embassy shooter was motivated by a personal grudge against security guards: Lebanon police

by yalibnan 182

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese police said Thursday that a food delivery driver who opened fire outside the U.S. Embassy in Beirut last week allegedly did so because of a personal grudge against the guards at the compound.

The police said they had arrested the suspected shooter on Monday, identifying him only by his initials M.H. K. and that he later confessed to the shooting.

Lebanese Army and US Embassy security investigators collect forensic evidence from a shooting outside the US Embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, September 21, 2023. (AP Photo)

They cited an alleged confession by him saying he was upset as the guards had insulted him two months earlier, when he came to deliver an order.

The man arrested for firing around a dozen shots at the U.S. Embassy in Awkar has been identified by Lebanese media reports as Mohammed Mahdi Hussein Khalil, a 26-year-old deliveryman who works for Lebanon’s food delivery company Toters.

He hails from the Beirut southern suburb of Bourj al-Barajneh and had reportedly opened fire at a General Security department in the past, the reports said.