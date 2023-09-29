Lack of reforms and presidential deadlock could deprive Lebanon of financial aid

French President Emmanuel Macron’s special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Wednesday that France and its allies were losing patience after almost a year of deadlock over the presidential election and are now reviewing their financial aid.

AU.S. Embassy source has been quoted as saying. “A U.S. plan providing financial aid to the Lebanese Army and the Internal Security Forces will not be renewed when its six-month period expires in November.

“The plan will not be renewed due to the failure to approve reforms and elect a president,” Lebanese media quoted the source as saying.

Lebanon has been without a president since October 31, 2022 when Michel Aoun’s mandate expired

Faced with what he described as a “denial of reality” from Lebanese officials, France and its allies the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, are losing patience and could review their financial support for Lebanon, Le Drian said.

Flawed election system

Lebanon’s presidential election system has come under scrutiny in recent years due to its inherent flaws and the potential for undemocratic outcomes.

The current system, which requires a candidate to secure a two-thirds majority in the first round, often leads to situations where even a candidate with the support of 65 % of the parliament in the first round may fail to secure victory. It is imperative to reconsider this system and explore alternative approaches to ensure a fair and representative electoral process, analysts say

In the most recent election the candidate of the opposition, former minister Jihad Azour secured 59 votes of the 128-member parliament in the first round while his opponent ” Franjieh” the Hezbollah and Amal-backed candidate secured 51 votes. At the end of the first round, the MPs of Hezbollah and its allies and their candidate walked out of the parliament and declared victory. The speaker who is a very close ally of Hezbollah decided to end the election session. This scenario could have repeated itself if Franjieh had been in the lead. The Lebanese election system is therefore to blame for the impasse.

According to analysts the current presidential election system in Lebanon is in dire need of reform. The existing two-thirds majority requirement in the first round, coupled with the potential quorum issues in the second round, has resulted in undemocratic outcomes and a lack of faith in the process. By adopting the “half plus one” system in the first round, Lebanon can move towards a more representative and inclusive electoral process, ensuring that the will of the majority prevails. It is crucial for Lebanese lawmakers to address these concerns and work towards a fairer presidential election system that upholds the principles of democracy and strengthens public trust in their democratic institutions.

Amending Article 49 of the constitution is the key to fair elections

Instead of wasting more time on foreign mediation, Speaker Nabih Berri should call for a session to amend Lebanon’s current flawed presidential election system as per Article 49 of the constitution, analysts say

“The “half plus one” system in the first round is currently being used to elect a Speaker and designate the Prime Minister, why should it be any different for the president ?” Analysts say