France denies any disagreement with Qatar over its Lebanon role

by yalibnan 138

Al-Jadeed TV reported that ” everything said in the media about French dissatisfaction with the Qatari initiative with regards to Lebanon’s presidential mediation effort is incorrect.

Aljadeed quoted a French embassy source as saying

“Everything that is said in the media about French dissatisfaction with the Qatari initiative is incorrect and is merely a media campaign. The two initiatives are complementary and lead to the same result, which is the election of a president.”



The source added, “There is no truth to what is being promoted about the French President’s advisor, Patrick Durel, communicating with some Lebanese political forces to tell them, ‘Do not believe what Jean-Yves Le Drian says.’”

And added, “The French policy towards all files is based on broad lines agreed upon by everyone in the Elysee.”

The Lebanese media has been speculating about the role of the quintet mediating between the various Lebanese parliamentary blocs. Most of the reports are reportedly either fake news or wishful thinking