“Russia has never been a friend of Armenia”, letter to the editor

by yalibnan 195

So, Russia brokered a new deal between Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Two years ago, Russia brokered a ceasefire and sent a contingent of its military to ensure the ceasefire was kept intact and to allow for the passage of food, medicine, and other necessities from Armenia to Artsakh. The Azerbaijanis constantly violated that ceasefire agreement blocked passage to Artsakh, and shelled Armenian towns. Russia did nothing to stop this violation, while the rest of the world turned a blind eye to Azerbaijan’s belligerence.

Russia has never been a friend of Armenia. In the past, tsarist Russia invaded Armenia and held the Armenian church hostage. Under the Soviet Union, Stalin placated Turkey and Azerbaijan by ceding Kars to Turkey and placing the majority of Armenians in Artsakh and Nakhichevan under the jurisdiction of the Soviet Azerbaijani government. He later deported tens of thousands of Armenians to prison camps in Siberia—and the Russians are supposed to be Armenia’s friend? Is Azerbaijan’s next move, with the help of Turkey, to invade the Republic of Armenia? If so, who would stop them?

President Biden has recognized the Armenian Genocide, but words are useless if no action is taken. Hopefully, and it may be a dream, the current American government, having recognized the Armenian Genocide, can play a key role in supporting Armenia. Russia has proven itself to be tepid in its relationship and defense of Armenia. Many questions but few answers.

Ezan Bagdasarian

Gainesville, VA

September 22, 2023

Note to our readers

Artsakh, officially the Republic of Artsakh or the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh is an enclave within Azerbaijan. Armenia says thousands people have crossed into the country from Nagorno-Karabakh, days after the majority ethnic Armenian enclave was seized by Azerbaijan.

Armenian Weekly