MP Attiya calls for army trafic controllers to take over airport safety until cerified controllers are appointed

by yalibnan 170

Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Works Committee, MP Sajia Attia said: “Tackling the outstanding safety issues at the airport, should be through appointing army Traffic control officers until new cerified traffic controllers are appointed, and opening an account at the Central Bank of Lebanon to follow up on maintenance work at the airport and keep up with public safety so that the airport does not stop working.”

He called for an auditing company to ensure business continuity.”

In an interview with “Voice of Lebanon,” Attia stressed his “keenness to fight corruption .”

He said: “The decadence strikes state institutions.”

Airport security of great concern

“Much like the rest of the country, Lebanon’s only international airport is an enigma. Its departure hall leaves a heaviness in my chest that I can’t shake off, while its arrival hall makes me feel as giddy as a child in a candy store, “FATIMAAL MAHMOUD wrote in an article in The National last August .

“The Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport may not be perfect but it’s functional, I would often think to myself. But not only is that insufficient, it is also very, very dangerous.”He Added.

An inspection of Beirut’s airport has shed light on inadequate safety measures that require urgent action.

Conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, a UN agency whose remit is to promote the safe and orderly development of civil aviation around the world, the report flagged the lack of certified air-traffic controllers at the Beirut airport as a “serious safety issue, which could have critical repercussions for aviation in Lebanon”.

Presidential election:

Commenting on the group mediating the Presidencial election issue , Attia said, “Countries are competing for their personal interests, and Lebanese political spite is what is disrupting the most important entitlement in Lebanon.”