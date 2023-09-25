Geagea: There is no solution before Hezbollah and Amal drop Franjieh’s candidacy

The leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, expressed pessimism over reaching an imminent solution to the presidential vacuum crisis in Lebanon, despite the international and regional movements seeking a consensus candidate , the latest of which is the Qatari movement, which has gained momentum in the past few days.

On the sidelines of the Saudi celebration, which was hosted by the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, Geagea explained, in response to a question from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida about regional and international efforts to reach a presidential and political settlement in Lebanon, that despite “all that is said about praiseworthy movements undertaken by countries, I do not see on the horizon a solution, in light of the hardening of positions and insistence on obstruction.”

Geagea pointed out that “despite all the efforts made by Qatar, France, or other countries, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are clinging to the nomination of Suleiman Franjieh, and refuse to abandon him, and therefore there will be no solution on the horizon before withdrawing this nomination, and therefore it seems that the crisis is long, despite everything that is said.



Flawed election system

Lebanon’s presidential election system has come under scrutiny in recent years due to its inherent flaws and the potential for undemocratic outcomes.

The current system, which requires a candidate to secure a two-thirds majority in the first round, often leads to situations where even a candidate with the support of 65 % of the parliament in the first round may fail to secure victory. It is imperative to reconsider this system and explore alternative approaches to ensure a fair and representative electoral process, according to analysts

In the most recent election the candidate of the opposition , former minister Jihad Azour secured 59 votes of the 128 member parliament in the first round while his opponent ” Franjieh” the Hezbollah and Amal backed candidate secured 51 votes . At the end of the first round the MPs of Hezbollah and its allies and their candidate walked out of the parliament and declared victory . The speaker who is a very close ally of Hezbollah decided to end the election session. This scenario could have repeated itself if Franjieh was in the lead . The Lebanese election system is therefore to blame for the impasse.

According to analysts the current presidential election system in Lebanon is in dire need of reform. The existing two-thirds majority requirement in the first round, coupled with the potential quorum issues in the second round, has resulted in undemocratic outcomes and a lack of faith in the process. By adopting the “half plus one” system in the first round, Lebanon can move towards a more representative and inclusive electoral process, ensuring that the will of the majority prevails. It is crucial for the Lebanese lawmakers to address these concerns and work towards a fairer presidential election system that upholds the principles of democracy and strengthens public trust in their democratic institutions.

Amending article 49 of the constitution is the key to fair elections

Instead of wasting more time on foreign mediation Speaker Nabih Berri should call for a session to amend Lebanon’s current flawed presidential election system as per article 49 of the constitution

“The “half plus one” system in the first round is currently being used to elect a Speaker and designate the Prime Minister , why should it be any different for the president ?” Analysys say.