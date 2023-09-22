Mp Sadek: A handful of politicians and media figures are endangering the livelihoods of our Lebanese ex-pats in the Gulf

by yalibnan 192

Mp Waddah Al-Sadeq said, via social networking sites, that “it seems that they have not learned from the battle that the axis of resistance fought through the hideous and repeated insults against the Gulf states beginning in 2011, which host hundreds of thousands of Lebanese, numbering more than 800 thousand, who contribute to “Preserving some dignity for the Lebanese people.”

He pointed out that “today, a handful of politicians and media figures affiliated with the same axis, who will not rest until the destruction of the homeland and the impoverishment of its people, are returning to endangering the livelihoods of our expatriates in the Gulf, and to exposing Lebanon’s relations with its brothers to further destabilization, by restoring the tone of attacks and abuse.” “At a suspicious time that could lead to undesirable consequences. Lebanon is an essential part of Arab society and will remain at the core of the Arab nation no matter how hard they try.”

Sadek is reportedly commenting about the Lebanese politicians and media outlets that launched an attack against Saudi Arabia and Qatar for rejecting the French role in Lebanon’s presidential mediation following Tuesday’s meeting by the Quintet mediation group.

The group — which comprises the U.S., France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt — had convened Tuesday at the U.N. headquarters in New York but failed to issue a statement because of disagreements among its members over the lack of any progress by the French envoy over the presidential election issue