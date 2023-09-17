MP Karam: The French initiative failed

MP Fadi Karam, a member of the “Strong Republic” Parliamentary bloc, confirmed that “the French initiative failed (it was accepted by one party) and was not able to convince the other party to accept it.”

In an interview with Al-Jadeed, Karam pointed out that “there is no country in the world that negotiates the concept of the constitution, and dialogue exists between everyone except between us and Hezbollah.”

“Bit by bit, the axis of resistance is running out of options in Lebanon,” Karam was quoted as saying on the X platform, following the departure of Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French President’s personal envoy. “It has failed in imposing its presidential candidate” and dialogue is its way of trying to reach a settlement.

