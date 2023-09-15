French envoy is promoting Berri’s dialogue initiative

More than one MP who met with the French presidential envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, confirmed that the latter was promoting the dialogue called for by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and urged MPs not to boycott it, claiming it is in the “French and Lebanese interest.”

Sources monitoring his tour said he is backing Berri’s proposal because it was the “only viable initiative that could create a breakthrough in the impasse” as each political camp continues to remain unyielding in its demands.

The opposition has rejected the call for dialogue, instead demanding that parliament hold successive presidential elections until a head of state is elected.

“Le Drian has nothing new to offer”, one analyst told Ya Libnan.

After meeting with Berri today in Ain El Tineh, Le Drian left without making any comments. Last night he was quoted as saying we are back to square one as far as the presidential election is concerned

“Bit by bit, the axis of resistance is running out of options in Lebanon,” said LF MP Fadi Karam on the X platform. “It has failed in imposing its presidential candidate” and dialogue is its way of trying to reach a settlement.

French interest

The French company Total Energies started drilling for oil and gas in offshore Lebanon. For this reason, according to analysts French president Emanuel Macron is reportedly pushing for the election of Hezbollah’s presidential candidate Suleiman Franjieh to guarantee the support of the Iranian-backed and heavily armed militant group for Total Energies in case of any attacks.

Ali Hussein, a political analyst was quoted as saying last May: ” France doesn’t seem concerned about what the Lebanese people really want . All it cares about is protecting its own business interests in the country and the region”.

France is reportedly using unconventional corruption methods to force Lebanese politicians to elect Franjieh

The well-informed “Kuwaiti News” daily revealed the following in May 2023:

“The French diplomacy is in constant contact with ( FPM leader) Gebran Bassil and made several offers with regards to the selection of top positions in the government

Against this offer France wants Bassil to support Suleiman Franjieh’s candidacy along with the so-called “Shiite duo” ( Hezbollah” and Amal) .”

“Macron failed to deliver what he promised during his trip to Lebanon following the Beirut port blast in 2020 which killed over 220, injured 7000, and displaced 300, 000 He is now seen as the father of corruption in Lebanon”, another analyst told Ya Libnan

