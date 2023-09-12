Hezbollah denies using Beirut airport for smuggling arms

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday denied Israeli accusations that his group was using the airport in Beirut to smuggle arms s manufacturing into Lebanon.

“I categorically deny the claims by Israel’s UN envoy that Hezbollah is using Beirut’s airport to ship arms ,” Nasrallah was quoted saying by the Lebanese media

And on Saturday the party said in a statement: “We strongly condemn these cheap fabrications and false accusations and we also deplore the collusion of domestic Lebanese sides who worked on promoting these lies and turning them into judicial complaints against Hezbollah.”

“These allegations and moves represent a major insult to the Lebanese state and all the Lebanese security agencies whose units are present inside the airport’s premises,” Hezbollah added, saying such claims are aimed at “holding Hezbollah responsible for any actions that might target the airport in the future and to tarnish the image of Lebanese security agencies.”

A Lebanese analyst who didn’t want to be named for fear of his life: ” Why all this fuss? Everyone knows that Hezbollah controls all the Lebanese border points, be it the port, the airport, and all the land border points and no one really knows what they are smuggling because no one dares to ask the question”. He added:” Not only that, but no one can enter Lebanon without Hezbollah’s ok”