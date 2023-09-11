Time for an international investigation of the Beirut port blast : UN

by yalibnan 149

United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk called for an international investigation into the Beirut port explosion, AFPreported.

Volker Türk said, before the United Nations Human Rights Council, that “three years after the Beirut explosion, there was no accountability,” noting that “therefore, the time may have come to consider sending an international fact-finding mission to look into relevant human rights violations.”