Time for an international investigation of the Beirut port blast : UN
This August 5, 2020 file photo, is the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. 220 killed ,7000 Injured after several hundred tons of ammonium nitrate exploded . 2750 tons were stored there for nearly 7 years, reportedly for use by the Syrian regime in its barrel bombs. The shipment was reportedly confiscated by Badri Daher a close associate of President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil , both are allied with the Syrian regime . The shipment arrived at a time when Syria was surrendering its chemical weapons to a UN backed organization for destruction . Aoun officially knew about the Ammonium Nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion but did nothing about it . He , along with his Hezbollah allies refused an international investigation but promised a local investigation that will bring the culprits to justice in less than a week but over 3 years later not one politician has been charged. According to an investigation by FBI only 20 % of the chemical exploded . Several intelligence reports revealed that Hezbollah shipped most of the nitrate to Syria and used the rest in Germany , UK and Cyprus (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Beirut, Lebanon(Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP)
United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk called for an international investigation into the Beirut port explosion, AFPreported.
Volker Türk said, before the United Nations Human Rights Council, that “three years after the Beirut explosion, there was no accountability,” noting that “therefore, the time may have come to consider sending an international fact-finding mission to look into relevant human rights violations.”