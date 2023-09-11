Lebanon to donate human blood to Morocco, can’t afford to donate tents

The advisor to the caretaker prime minister, Fares Gemayel, announced in an interview with LBCI channel, “Morocco needs tents and blood, and there is no possibility for us to donate tents, but there is a possibility to donate blood at the request of the Moroccan authorities.”

Regarding the Sidon tents, Gemayel said: “There was no decision to establish a new camp in Sidon as a result of the Ain al-Hilweh clashes, and the establishment of some tents came spontaneously to shelter the displaced.”

He continued: “The Prime Minister requested the removal of the tents that were set up in Sidon, and it was decided to transfer the displaced from Ain al-Hilweh to other shelter places, according to mechanisms established by the concerned authorities in the city.”