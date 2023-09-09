Iran is unhappy over its ‘meager’ share in the rebuilding of Syria

Iranian PM Hossein-Ali Haji-Deligani criticized on Friday his country’s “meager” share in the rebuilding of war-torn Syria in spite of Tehran and Damascus signing agreements on expanding cooperation between them.

He said: “Despite the support accorded to the Syrian government and people during the war, we have received a meager share in the reconstruction.”

Several countries are competing to be part of post-war Syria’s economic future, reported Iran’s Fars news agency, highlighting the criticism by Iranian experts and MPs that Tehran’s role in the process has been “weak”.

Deligani remarked: “The countries that were the main cause of the Syrian war, now have the initiative in rebuilding the country.”

“Western countries and their regional agents who backed ISIS are today reaping the lion’s share of Syria’s reconstruction,” he added.

“We have so far not done enough in playing a central role in Syria’s reconstruction,” stressed the MP.

He made his statements a week after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian paid a visit to Damascus where he urged the Syrian government to implement bilateral agreements between their countries that were inked when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited back in May.

ASHARQ AL AWSAT