Iranian embassy in Paris attacked

by yalibnan 250

The Iranian embassy in Paris was attacked on Saturday, reportedly by members of the People’s Mujahedeen , aka Mojahedin eKhalq¬†Organization (MKO), and the perpetrators of the attack fled.

According to Iranian media, members of the group burned the embassy gate and then fled the scene.

The People’s Mujahideen AlKhalq, Organization is considered the largest and most active Iranian opposition movement. It was founded in 1965 with the aim of overthrowing the Shah’s regime.