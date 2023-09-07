Rai’s U-turn on dialogue embarrassed the opposition. Viewed as a coup

The change in the position of the Maronite Patriarch, Beshara Al-Rai, embarrassed the Christian opposition forces, especially the Lebanese Forces and the Phalange parties, in supporting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s call for dialogue and the search for a solution to end the vacancy in the presidency of the republic. Al Rai has become a “party” to the existing dispute, and his invitation to participate in the dialogue is considered as a “coup” against his previous positions, which rejected any dialogue before the election of the country’s president.

Interpretations differed regarding the political significance of Al Rai’s words, which were mentioned in the context of a written sermon that he recited during last Sunday’s mass. Some observers viewed the wording of his statements as if the patriarch was admonishing those who refused the invitation to dialogue, but others suggested that he wanted a dialogue that respects the constitution and the process of electing the president.”

Misunderstood

Those familiar with the atmosphere of the patriarchal edifice rejected the accusations directed at Al-Rai. The Patriarchal Vicar General, Bishop Samir Mazloum, pointed out that “the Patriarch’s latest position was misunderstood, as he adheres to the call, first and foremost, to elect a president of the republic and begin building the state.”

Mazloum said in a statement to Asharq Al-Awsat that “every political party is trying to win the patriarch over, but Bkerke remains a religious and national authority that is not affiliated with any political party and will continue to demand respect for the constitution and the law and to begin building the state, which begins with the election of a president, and forming a new government that will be able to implement the reforms that affect all institutions.”

Mazloum said: “Berri called for a dialogue that will last seven days, followed by successive sessions to elect the president, and it seems that the other team is not ready to enter into the dialogue, but rather wants a president followed by a dialogue led by the incoming president, but what matters to the patriarch first and last is electing a president of the republic, and ending the deadly stalemate.”

Bkerke’s position matches the U-Turn of the Progressive Socialist Party in support of dialogue, which also confused some independent MPs who postponed the announcement their position.

Saudi disappointment with Rai’s U-Turn

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari reportedly expressed to Patriarch Al-Rai the kingdom’s “surprise” over his support for Speaker Nabih Berri’s call for dialogue, lebanese media reported on Tuesday

“This has pushed diplomatic sources to say that the procrastination is expected to continue despite the Qatari attempts to take over the French role ” ad-Diyar newspaper reported.

Quoting informed sources, ad-Diyar said Bukhari “tried to explore the motives behind this new stance by the patriarch, who clarified that the country can no longer bear further vacuum and that it is a must to cling to any idea that might lead to a breakthrough in the crisis.”

Maneuver to divide the opposition

The ambassador reportedly told al-Rai that his country “does not see seriousness in the proposal but rather a maneuver aimed at breaking the stance of the opposition and fragmenting it” and that “it is necessary to further scrutinize dialogue’s circumstances and details,” the sources added.

Bukhari also noted that “the Taif Accord and its constitutional texts do not stipulate dialogue prior to going to the election session” and that “the kingdom cannot encourage norms that would become a prelude to amending the Taif Accord,” the sources said.

“The resistance axis is a criminal team.” par excellence”.

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party proclaimed on Monday that the axis of resistance and Hezbollah in Lebanon are acting as they want, outside of every law and constitution and far from the opinion of all other Lebanese.

Commenting on Berri’s proposed dialogue talks before the election Geagea said:

“They invite you to dialogue until they strangle you and kill you, or they strangle your principles, convictions, and freedom and force you to do what they want,” pointing out that “the resistance axis is a criminal team.” par excellence”. He added, “Every day there is a physical encroachment on us, from Lhasa and the Jurds of Jbeil to the Jurds of Jezzine, from the 7th of May to Ain al-Rummaneh and Ain Ebel and don’t forget , Khaldeh, and Kahalah. , it has become clear that all people regardless reject the axis of resistance .”

He added, “Lebanon is a country that was once called the Switzerland of the East, and now it is a failed, rogue state that no one accepts to deal with.”

He added: We are prepared to endure the vacuum for months and years, but we are absolutely not prepared to tolerate their corruption, theft, mismanagement, and their state’s control over our state.

