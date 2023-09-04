Geagea: The axis of resistance is a criminal team,” par excellence”

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party proclaimed that the axis of resistance and Hezbollah in Lebanon are acting as they want, outside of every law and constitution and far from the opinion of all other Lebanese.



He said during the memorial mass for the martyrs of the Lebanese resistance in Maarab that the Ain Abel incident is an indicator of the dialogue that the resistance axis has been heralding for months and months: “They invite you to dialogue until they strangle you and kill you, or they strangle your principles, convictions, and freedom and force you to do what they want,” pointing out that “the resistance axis is a criminal team.” par excellence”. He added, “Every day there is a physical encroachment on us, from Lhasa and the Jurds of Jbeil to the Jurds of Jezzine, from the 7th of May to Ain al-Rummaneh and Ain Ebel and don’t forget , Khaldeh, and Kahalah. , it has become clear that all people regardless reject the axis of resistance .”

I consider that “the infringement has become almost daily, on the one hand, on our culture, our way of living, and our love of life, and on the other hand, on the image of Lebanon abroad. Geagea added: “The Lebanese Forces have no problem with Hezbollah or other opposition parties as political parties. Our problem is their project for Lebanon, which is represented today by the reality in which we live. However, the biggest problem remains with the method of imposing their project by force.” Coercion, rape, and assassinations. He continued, Which Lebanon you want: the Lebanon of Captagon, smuggling, corruption, backwardness, poverty, misfortune, and destitution.”?

He added, “Lebanon is a country that was once called the Switzerland of the East, and now it is a failed, rogue state that no one accepts to deal with.”

He added: We are prepared to endure the vacuum for months and years, but we are absolutely not prepared to tolerate their corruption, theft, mismanagement, and their state’s control over our state.

Geagea concluded : “We seek to elect a president of the “republic” that every Lebanese dreams of. A president who embodies, even to an acceptable extent, our convictions and aspirations, and who is up to the rescue mission that the country needs.”

