Iran FM rejects French accusations over interference in Lebanon

Beirut (AFP) – Iran’s foreign minister on Friday rejected accusations from France over Tehran’s interference in Lebanon, urging President Emmanuel Macron to focus instead on his own country.

Macron had told a conference of French ambassadors earlier this week that a “key element” to resolve Lebanon’s political crisis was “the clarification of regional interference, including that of Iran”.

Macron criticized the “regional destabilization activities that Iran has carried out in recent years.” He thus affirmed that to restore a constructive engagement, it would be crucial for Iran to clarify its policy towards Lebanon.

Tells Macron: Mind your own business

“I advise Mr Macron to focus on the situation inside France instead of paying attention to questions of interference in other countries,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a visit to Beirut.

Mired in a gruelling economic crisis since 2019, Lebanon has been governed by a caretaker cabinet for more than a year and without a president since late October.

Lebanese lawmakers failed 12 times to elect a successor to former president Michel Aoun amid bitter disputes between the powerful Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah and its opponents.

“Iran has always played the most constructive role in helping Lebanon,” Amir-Abdollahian claimed during a press conference at the Iranian embassy.

French special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian — who has been tasked with helping resolve divisions among Lebanon’s sectarian politicians — is expected in Beirut later this month.

Amir-Abdollahian’s visit is his second since April, when he called on Lebanon to overcome its political deadlock and elect a president, urging foreign governments not to interfere in the choice.

Tehran is the key backer of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah militant group, the only faction that kept its weapons after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war and during the Syrian occupation of Lebanon which ended on April 30, 2005, after the Cedar Revolution and several demonstrations in which most of the Lebanese people participated,

Former slain Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri , father of ex PM Saad Hariri was assassinated in downtown Beirut on February 14, 2005. Three Hezbollah operatives , Habib Merhi , Hussein Oneissi and Salim Ayyash were sentenced for life imprisonment for the killing of Hariri by a UN backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) but Hezbollah refused to hand them over to the court .

The Cedar Revolution erupted following the assassination of former PM Rafic Hariri on February 14 , 2005. Three Hezbollah operatives were indicted in his murder, by a UN-backed court

Hezbollah operatives were

Hezbollah was created by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC ) in 1982 as part of its Al Quds branch

File photo of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in this handout picture in an unidentified location and released by Hezbollah Media Office

Amir-Abdollahian also met Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah during the visit, as well as senior officials from Palestinian factions close to Tehran, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006. During that war Israel occupied the northern part of Ghajar a village on the borders of the occupied Golan Heights which is inhabited by Syrians who adopted the Israeli citizenship.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Beirut Thursday after a trip to Damascus, where he held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Iran has long been one of Assad’s main supporters, helping him claw back territory lost to rebels during Syria’s 12-year war.

AFP/ News Agencies