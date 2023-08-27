Lebanon arrests 2 Russians over spying for Israel as they tried to flee the country

by yalibnan 262

Lebanon said Friday it had arrested two Israeli spies at Beirut International Airport as they tried to leave the country.

Major General Elias Al-Bisari, Lebanon’s chief of public security, said the pair were “carrying out certain operations inside Lebanon and tried to exit through the airport and were arrested.”

He added that “based on investigations and confessions, they were transferred to the competent military judiciary, and we will announce at a later stage the details about this cell that posed a threat to Lebanon.”

Security sources meanwhile told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that the two suspects are “non-Jewish Russians.”

“Their mission was to monitor and try to infiltrate sensitive Hezbollah sites,” the sources said.