Lebanese army mourns the 2 officers killed in the helicopter crash

by yalibnan 47

The Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation mourns the martyrdom of Captain Pilot Joseph Hanna and First Lieutenant Pilot Richard Saab, who were martyred yesterday in the crash of a military aircraft in Hammana. The following is a brief overview of their lives:

• Captain Pilot Joseph Hanna

– Born on 12/25/1994, in Debel, Bint Jbeil.

– Volunteered in the army as a cadet officer on 11/12/2012, and progressed in rank until the rank of captain as of 1/1/2023.

– Holds several medals and has been commended and congratulated by General Joseph Aoun on multiple occasions.

– Completed several training courses in Lebanon and abroad.

– Marital status: Married with one child.

– Promoted to the higher rank posthumously.

The body will be transferred from the Central Military Hospital on 25/8/2023, at 8:00 a.m., where a tribute ceremony will be held. The funeral will occur on the same day at 4:00 p.m. at St. Georges Church in Debel, and the burial will be in the family cemetery. Condolences will be accepted before and after the burial in the mentioned church hall. On 26 and 27/8/2023, condolences will be accepted at the martyr’s residence in Debel. On 30/8/2023, at St. Takla Church in Baqaanaya from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• First Lieutenant Pilot Richard Saab

– Born on 12/30//1998, in Shuweifat, Aaley district.

– Volunteered in the army as a cadet officer on 11/14/2016, and progressed in rank until the rank of First Lieutenant as of 1/8/2022.

– Holds several medals and has been commended and congratulated by General Joseph Aoun.

– Completed several training courses in Lebanon and abroad.

– Marital status: Single.

– Promoted to the higher rank posthumously.

The body will be transferred from the Central Military Hospital on 8/25 /2023, at 7:30 a.m., where a tribute ceremony will be held. The funeral will occur on the same day at 12:00 p.m. at the Dhour Shweifat Stadium, and the burial will be in the Dhour Shweifat cemetery. Condolences will be accepted after the burial and on Aug 26 and 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Shweifat Ladies Association hall.