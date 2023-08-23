Ship traffic to resume in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

by yalibnan 253

STANBUL – Ship traffic in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels as of 0820 GMT on Wednesday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one ship, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

According to a report shared by the agency, Liberia-flagged tanker Guanyin carrying diesel fuel and vacuum gasoil had an engine failure at the strait’s northern entrance and two tugs were dispatched for assistance.

The bakeries unions in Lebanon warned yesterday, “of a catastrophe that may occur in the bakeries in the event that the import movement in the Black Sea is subjected to security and military chaos due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, because Lebanon does not have enough stocks of wheat and grains. It has no more than two and a half months, due to the loss of main silos in August 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion

(Reuters)