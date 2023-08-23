Lebanon confiscates Israeli goods mysteriously found on shelves

Lebanese Ministry of National Defense says that, during a search of several businesses and warehouses, goods produced by the ‘Israeli enemy’ were found and confiscated – an investigation is now underway.

The ministry said in a statement that it was informed of the “presence of goods produced by companies affiliated with the Israeli enemy.” Upon receiving this information, representatives from the ministry and the Lebanese government visited the reported businesses and several warehouses throughout Lebanon. During their search, the goods that were discovered and subsequently confiscated.

News Agecies