Bakeries unions: “A disaster awaits the Lebanese people!”

by yalibnan 188

The bakeries unions in Lebanon have warned, “of a catastrophe that may occur in the bakeries in the event that the import movement in the Black Sea is subjected to security and military chaos due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, because Lebanon does not have enough stocks of wheat and grains. It has no more than two and a half months, due to the loss of main silos in August 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion

In a statement, the bakeries unions called on “the caretaker prime minister, the speaker of Parliament, the minister of economy, political parties and leaders, and everyone working in the public sector to act quickly to contain the disaster that awaits the Lebanese people.”

The bakeries unions concluded their statement by appealing to “all brotherly countries of Lebanon to stand by it to rebuild the silos, to enable Lebanon to have stock of wheat and grains that protects it from the evils of crises and hunger.”