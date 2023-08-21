We cannot ‘tolerate the humiliation of (our) citizens’, Ukraine warns Israel

by yalibnan 222

The Ukrainian envoy to Israel has doubled down on Kyiv’s threats to Israel, warning Ukraine may end up suspending visa-free travel agreements with the country.

On Sunday, Ambassador Evgeny Kornichuk elaborated on vague threats voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who’d cited a report on the alleged mistreatment of Ukrainian nationals abroad.

While the Ukrainian leader did not explicitly name Israel in his address, the ambassador made it clear the remarks were actually aimed at the country.

Kornichuk said in a statement:

“The Ukrainian government will not tolerate the humiliation of its citizens upon entering Israel. We will suspend our bilateral visa-waiver deals, according to Article 7 of the intergovernmental agreement.”

The potential suspension of the visa-free travel deal will particularly affect Breslover Hasidim pilgrims flocking to the Ukrainian town of Uman to celebrate Jewish New Year and visit the tomb of the movement’s founder, Reb Nachman of Bratslav.

‘Unthinkable’

“It is unthinkable that we would have to go out of our way to host tens of thousands of Israelis in Uman, with a high security risk and a huge logistical effort, while the Israeli government abuses our citizens who come to Israel within the framework of a treaty between the two countries,” the envoy stated.

He urged rightwing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the issue personally if “Israel wants its citizens to be able to come to Ukraine as tourists.”

Under the standing agreements between the two nations, Ukrainian tourists may stay in Israel for up to three months under a simplified visa process.

Moreover, the time-limit cap was suspended for non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv.

Last week, Kornichuk said that 10% of Ukrainian visitors end up deported from Israel without any explanation.

Palestine Chronicle