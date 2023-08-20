Syria: Protests escalate in Sweida, calls for decentralization rise

by yalibnan 281

Popular protests continued on Saturday in the province of Sweida, southern Syria, against the deteriorating living conditions in the country, especially in light of the recent increase in fuel prices.

Sources reported that demonstrators blocked the Damascus-Sweida road near the village of Al-Mutonah for an hour before reopening it.

Amid these developments, there were calls for a general strike on Sunday in response to what protestors described as “rampant corruption and favoritism in government circles” and to protest the declining living standards.

In the demonstrations over the past days, some protesters have held signs advocating for decentralization, while others demanded the departure of those who fail to offer solutions to the people’s problems.

Protests have emerged as the Syrian pound continues its decline. On Friday, it dropped to the 16,000-pound mark against the US dollar, only to slide to 14,600 pounds per dollar within hours.

The pricing of goods in markets is set based on the anticipated highest exchange rate of 16,500 pounds to safeguard against potential losses amid fluctuating exchange rates and rising inflation.

International estimates suggest that over 95% of Syrians now live below the poverty line.

Protests had erupted in Sweida on Wednesday in response to the government’s decision to raise fuel prices, reduce subsidies and increase public sector wages by 100%.

However, even with this raise, the salary now equates to just $20 – an amount that barely covers two days’ expenses for an individual, especially amidst the sudden surge in inflation that started Wednesday.

This economic instability resulted in significant market disruptions and led to transportation strikes by private bus operators in most Syrian provinces

Various regions in Daraa witnessed protests condemning the living conditions and opposing recent government decisions.

Ashram Al Awash